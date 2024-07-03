Self Care Thumbnail

Design details
The Treat Yourself Instagram story template is the perfect promotional design for promoting health and mental health topics. This illustrative and simple aesthetic is ideal for sharing tips and inspiration for self-care and wellness. The pack includes:
- Instagram Story 1080x1920 px
- Instagram Post 1080x1080 px
- YouTube Thumbnail 1280x720 px
- Facebook Event 1200x628 px
Industry
Marketing Teams, Creative Teams, Creative Agencies, Companies/Startups
Topics
Ad banners, Mental Health
Style
Calm, Simple, Colorful, Illustrative
