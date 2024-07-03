Design details
Introducing our "Animated Elegant Sale IG Post" template, a free download that exudes sophistication and style! This elegant animation showcases a central photo of a model, framed by bold patterned text boldly proclaiming "50%" in the background. A sleek neon green sticker accentuates the offer on the side.
Crafted for marketing and sales promotions, this motion design template is perfect for shops and brands aiming to highlight their 50% off deals or last chance offers. Its elegant aesthetic elevates social media ads, delivering a visually captivating and impactful message.
Tailored for various business uses, this template adds a touch of class to your promotions, making it perfect for sales announcements, limited-time offers, or exclusive deals. Elevate your brand's online presence effortlessly - download now and create visually stunning, animated content that captivates your audience!
Industry
Tech, Companies/Startups, Creative Teams, Creative Agencies, Marketing Teams
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Pattern, Simple, Minimalist, Photographic, Vintage, Sale
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity