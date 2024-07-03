Design details
The 'Neon Doodle IG Story' template brings together a rich dark violet canvas adorned with vibrant neon pink doodles reminiscent of marker strokes. These lively and dynamic doodles, crafted using vector software, lend a striking 3D-like effect to the design.
Accentuated by a hand holding a phone, this template resonates with social media-centric content, making it an ideal choice for engaging Instagram stories or posts. Its simplicity harmonizes with vibrant aesthetics, ensuring an instantly captivating visual experience.
Tailored specifically for Instagram stories, this template serves as a compelling platform to showcase your content. Whether you're sharing spirited posts or captivating visuals, the 'Neon Doodle IG Story' provides a dynamic canvas to present your content with a bold and lively edge.
Free to download, this template unlocks the power of vivid colors and an engaging design, allowing you to create visually captivating stories that seize attention and leave a lasting impact on your audience in the world of social media.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Tech, Companies/Startups, Marketing Teams, Creative Agencies, Creative Teams
Topics
Layout templates, Tech, Ad banners
Style
Neon, Lines, Geometric, Flowy, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity