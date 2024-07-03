Design details
The 'Triangle Gradient IG Story' is a visually compelling Instagram Story template designed to enhance your social media game. Boasting a captivating violet gradient background adorned with a unique triangle photo frame, this template brings a modern and geometric vibe, perfectly suited for tech, education, and IT-related content.
With minimalistic text that complements the geometric elements, this template ensures your content pops on Instagram. Tailored for advertisements, reposts, or any posts in search of attention within the tech and educational realms, it serves as an eye-catching canvas for your stories.
Empower your posts, whether it's sharing industry insights, seeking collaborations, or resharing educational content, with the 'Triangle Gradient IG Story.' Download this free template now to infuse your Instagram stories with geometric allure and contemporary flair, setting your content apart in the social media realm.
Industry
Tech, Companies/Startups, Marketing Teams
Topics
Layout templates, Tech, Ad banners
Style
Neon, Gradient, Geometric, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity