Business Metrics Infographic Story Template

This template is a straightforward way to show off business performance metrics in a format that's made for Instagram stories. It’s clean, with a dark background that lets the bright, gradient-filled bars stand out. This kind of visual is perfect for quick updates on key business areas like liquidity, efficiency, growth, and profitability. It's tailored for the fast-scrolling audience of social media, where capturing attention in seconds counts.

With Linearity Curve, you can adjust this template to fit your data. Change the bar colors to match your branding, update the heights to reflect your actual metrics, and slot in your text to make it all yours. The design is intuitive, which means you won't get lost in complex features. And if you want to make your story even more engaging, use Linearity Move to animate your data. Imagine your metrics rising as your viewers watch, driving home your success in a way that static images just can't.

After you've personalized this template, you'll have an Instagram story that does more than just share numbers—it shows progress and performance in an instant. It's a professional, eye-catching way to keep stakeholders informed and engaged, directly from their social media feeds.