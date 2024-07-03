Business Metrics Infographic Template

Design details
This social media template uses colorful arcs against a dark background to quickly show key data points in a clear, digestible format. It’s aimed at businesses that want to highlight important stats or progress in a single glance. The large number at the center is a focal point, perfect for the main takeaway you want viewers to remember.
When you customize this with Linearity Curve, you can adjust the arcs to match your brand colors or update that big central number to reflect your most recent win. Add your own text to explain what each part of the infographic represents. If you're looking to add a dynamic touch, Linearity Move lets you animate the arcs to build up as your story progresses, making your data not only informative but also engaging.
With this template, you'll be able to convey your business achievements in a format that's straightforward and visually impactful. It's about getting your message across with clarity and creating a share-worthy post that tells your audience what they need to know without needing to dive into the details. This is how you make your data work for you on social media.
Tech, Companies/Startups, Marketing Teams, Creative Agencies, Creative Teams
Infographic, Design
Charts, Graphs, Colorful, Black, B2B, Corporate
