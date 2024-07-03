Corporate Social Media Story Template

Design details
This template is a practical choice for corporate business stories on social media. It mixes high-contrast images with clear-cut icons over a grid, giving it a structured yet dynamic feel. The central message, 'Discover Innovation', stands out in bold lettering, paired with an actionable button that’s hard to miss. It’s designed to draw viewers in and prompt them to click through to learn more about your innovative offerings.
Using Linearity Curve, you can drop in your own photos, switch icons, or change text to match your brand's voice and vision. It's made to be quick and flexible. If you’re into animation, you can use Linearity Move to add motion to the grid lines or make the call-to-action button pulse to attract clicks. You're in the driver's seat to make it move with purpose.
Leveraging this template means creating a sleek, interactive story that captures your brand's innovative spirit. It's about getting your message across with clarity and sparking action. Customize it, animate it, and you'll have a powerful piece that not only looks sharp but also works hard to engage your followers and highlight your corporate edge.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Tech, Companies/Startups, Marketing Teams, Creative Agencies, Creative Teams
Topics
Ad banners
Style
B2B, Corporate, Simple, White, Minimalist, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity