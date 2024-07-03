Creative Mockup Device Advertisement Template

Design details
This social media template is a nudge for viewers to unleash their creativity. It showcases a tablet against a dark background, with an abstract, fluid design on the screen that captures the essence of creativity and flow. The bold 'Get Creative' title at the top is a clear call to action, making this template a great choice for marketing creative software, apps, or digital tools.
With Linearity Curve, you can customize this template by replacing the abstract design with an image of your own software or creative work. You can also adjust the title and tagline to fit your message. If you want to add some action, Linearity Move can animate the design on the tablet's screen, making it ripple or shift, drawing the viewer into the creative experience you're offering.
This template is designed to be direct and engaging. By adding your unique touch, you'll be inspiring your audience to tap into their artistic side. It's a visual invitation to start a creative journey with the tap of an 'Order now!' button. Use this to highlight how your product can transform the creative process for your customers.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Tech, Companies/Startups, Marketing Teams, Creative Agencies, Creative Teams
Topics
Ad banners, Tech
Style
Geometric, Abstract, Typography, 3D Shape, Masks
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity