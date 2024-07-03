Data Visualization Charts Presentation Template

Design details
This collection is a toolkit for professionals who need to show data in clear, impactful ways. It's packed with graphs and charts in soft, friendly colors, designed to make your data approachable and easy to understand. The simple, flat design means that it can slide into a report or presentation without fuss, helping to tell the story behind your numbers without overwhelming your audience.
Editing these graphics is a snap with Linearity Curve. You can plug in your data, tweak the colors to match your brand, and adjust the scale to suit your story. The intuitive interface means that you're always in control, making changes quickly and easily. If you're ready to add some action, Linearity Move lets you animate your data, creating a narrative that flows as smoothly as your presentation.
With these assets, your presentations will do more than just show numbers; they'll show progress, comparisons, and trends that people can grasp at a glance. After you've put your own data into the mix, you'll have a set of graphics that not only fits seamlessly into your work but also brings your insights to life.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Tech, Companies/Startups, Marketing Teams, Creative Agencies, Creative Teams
Topics
Infographic
Style
B2B, Corporate, Charts, Graphs, Minimalist, Pastel, Geometric
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity