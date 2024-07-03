Eco-friendly Tech Promotion Template

This social media template is designed to highlight sustainability in the tech world. With its vibrant green background and a clear message to 'GO GREEN, STAY CONNECTED,' it's geared towards brands that want to showcase their commitment to eco-friendly practices. The featured phone with the recycling symbol front and center symbolizes tech that doesn’t cost the earth.

To make this template fit your brand with Linearity Curve, swap in your own green initiatives or product images. Adjust the copy to speak directly to your sustainable solutions and align with your branding. And if you want to make an impact, use Linearity Move to give life to the recycling symbol or the phone itself, maybe even showing a transition from old to new to emphasize the upgrade aspect.

By using this template, you’re not just advertising a product; you’re promoting a movement. When you customize and share it, you connect with your audience over shared values of sustainability and innovation. This template can help illustrate how choosing your product is a step towards a greener future.