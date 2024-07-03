Pastel Lilac Green

Design details
The Green HR LinkedIn post template is perfect for companies and tech businesses looking to promote their brand on social media. Featuring friendly pastel colors, this template pack includes everything you need to get noticed and stand out from the competition. The pack includes:
- LinkedIn Cover 1536x396px
- LinkedIn Post 1200x627px
Industry
Tech, Companies/Startups, Marketing Teams
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Geometric, Calm, Colorful
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity