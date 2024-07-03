Tech Product Promotion Mockup Template

Design details
This social media template is all about impact with its large, bold lettering and eye-catching laptop imagery. The red text on white background is designed to stand out, making it perfect for promoting tech products or services that aim to make life easier. The splash of red on the laptop screen hints at innovation and excitement.
To customize this template with Linearity Curve, you can change the headline to your product's name, update the tagline, and replace the laptop screen image with your own product or app screenshot. You can also tweak the color palette to match your brand. With Linearity Move, consider animating the splash on the screen to add movement, drawing the viewer's eye to your product.
Using this template, you're set to create a high-impact post that cuts through the noise on social media. It's straightforward but memorable, perfect for a product launch or a special promotion. Once customized, it'll serve as a beacon, drawing potential customers in and directing them straight to your 'Buy now' link.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Tech, Companies/Startups, Marketing Teams, Creative Agencies, Creative Teams
Topics
Tech, Ad banners
Style
3D Shape, Simple, Minimalist, Masks, Geometric
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity