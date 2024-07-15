Abstract School Border Design Template

Design details
This border design template features a playful and colorful background with abstract shapes in green, yellow, and black. The central white space is perfect for adding text or images, making it ideal for educational materials, school projects, or fun presentations.
You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve. Adjust the background colors, add your own graphics, or modify the shapes to fit your theme. Linearity Curve's intuitive tools make it easy to tailor the design to your needs. If you want to add some movement, use Linearity Move to animate the shapes or add dynamic transitions.
This template helps you create engaging and visually appealing educational content. It's perfect for both digital and print use, ensuring your materials stand out. With Linearity Curve and Linearity Move, you'll have the flexibility to create a unique and animated border design that captures attention and enhances your project.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Education, Kids
Topics
Kids
Style
Geometric, Abstract, Colorful, Flowy, Illustrative, Happy
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!