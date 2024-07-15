Elegant School Border Design Template

Design details
This template features a clean and modern border design with bold black lines and geometric corner accents. Its minimalistic and professional style makes it ideal for a variety of uses, such as certificates, presentations, or formal invitations. The clear, structured layout provides a versatile canvas for your content.
Using Linearity Curve, you can easily customize this template to suit your needs. Adjust the colors to match your brand, modify the line thickness, or add additional design elements. The intuitive tools in Linearity Curve allow for precise and quick edits, making customization a breeze.
To bring your design to life, consider animating this template with Linearity Move. Add subtle animations to the borders or incorporate dynamic text and graphics to enhance engagement. This can transform a static document into an interactive and visually appealing presentation, perfect for marketing or professional communication.
Industry
Education, Kids
Topics
Kids, Layout templates
Style
Minimalist, Simple, Geometric
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!