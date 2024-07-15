Family Tree Simple Template

Design details
This family tree template features a clean and organized layout with a neutral background and elegant black and gold geometric borders. Each family member's photo is framed, allowing for a visual representation of familial connections. The design is structured to accommodate details for grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, making it versatile for educational purposes, family history projects, or personal keepsakes.
You can customize this template using Linearity Curve. Update the text to reflect your family's names and relationships. You can also replace the photos by dragging and dropping new images into the frames. The color scheme and design elements are adjustable to fit your preferences or to highlight your family's heritage. Linearity Curve’s interface is user-friendly, ensuring you can make these changes easily. For added impact, use Linearity Move to animate transitions between family branches, adding a dynamic element to your family tree.
Using this template, you'll craft a detailed and attractive family tree that visually documents your lineage. It's perfect for displaying at family gatherings, preserving as a record for future generations, or using as a teaching tool in educational settings. Customize and animate this template to create a lasting family artifact that is both informative and appealing.
Industry
Education
Topics
Kids, Layout templates
Style
Geometric, Gold, White, Vintage, Simple, Minimalist
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!