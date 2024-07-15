Flower School Border Design Template

Design details
This template features a simple, elegant border with hand-drawn floral elements. The colorful flowers add a touch of nature and charm, making it perfect for educational materials, invitations, or personal projects that need a decorative frame.
You can customize this template using Linearity Curve. Change the flower colors, adjust the layout, or add your own elements to fit your project's theme. Linearity Curve's intuitive tools make these edits easy and quick. If you want to animate the border, use Linearity Move to add subtle movements or transitions, making your design more dynamic and engaging.
This template is versatile and ideal for adding a stylish touch to your documents. By customizing it with Linearity Curve and animating it with Linearity Move, you can create unique and eye-catching designs that will stand out and impress your audience.
Related
Industry
Education, Kids
Topics
Kids
Style
Pattern, Simple, Minimalist, White, Flowers
