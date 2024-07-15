Gold School Border Design Template

This template features a clean and elegant border design with thin, overlapping lines in a warm golden color. The minimalistic style makes it perfect for certificates, invitations, and professional documents.

You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve. Adjust the colors, change the line thickness, or add additional design elements to match your specific needs. The intuitive interface of Linearity Curve allows for quick and precise modifications.

For a more dynamic presentation, animate this template using Linearity Move. Add subtle motion to the borders or introduce animated text and graphics. This will enhance the visual appeal and engagement of your design.