Gold School Border Design Template

Design details
This template features a clean and elegant border design with thin, overlapping lines in a warm golden color. The minimalistic style makes it perfect for certificates, invitations, and professional documents.
You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve. Adjust the colors, change the line thickness, or add additional design elements to match your specific needs. The intuitive interface of Linearity Curve allows for quick and precise modifications.
For a more dynamic presentation, animate this template using Linearity Move. Add subtle motion to the borders or introduce animated text and graphics. This will enhance the visual appeal and engagement of your design.
Published on:
Industry
Education, Kids
Topics
Kids, Layout templates
Style
Simple, Minimalist, Gold, Geometric, Vintage
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!