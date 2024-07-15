Kids School Border Design Template

Design details
This template features a playful border design with red and green apples on a light grid background. It's perfect for educational materials, school projects, and kids' activities.
Customize this template using Linearity Curve. You can change colors, rearrange the apples, or add your own elements to fit your project's needs. Linearity Curve's intuitive tools make it easy to personalize this template.
Use Linearity Move to add animations, like bouncing apples or a subtle waving effect. This will make your design more engaging and captivating for your audience.
Industry
Education, Kids
Topics
Kids
Style
Pattern, Happy, Minimalist, Lines
