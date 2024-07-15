Pastel School Border Design Template

This border design template features a clean and modern look with soft pastel colors. The bottom includes school-related items like a backpack, ruler, beaker, and pens, making it ideal for educational content, school newsletters, or event flyers. The minimalist design leaves plenty of space for your content while adding a subtle, themed border.

You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve. Change the colors to match your brand, replace the illustrations with your own graphics, or adjust the layout to fit your needs. Linearity Curve's user-friendly tools make these adjustments quick and easy. For an extra touch, use Linearity Move to animate your border design. Add engaging animations and transitions to make your content more dynamic and appealing.

With this template, you'll create a polished and professional border design that enhances your educational materials. It's perfect for both digital and print applications. Using Linearity Curve and Linearity Move, you can bring your creative ideas to life and produce a cohesive, visually appealing result that connects with your audience.