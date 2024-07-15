Pastel School Border Design Template

Design details
This border design template features a clean and modern look with soft pastel colors. The bottom includes school-related items like a backpack, ruler, beaker, and pens, making it ideal for educational content, school newsletters, or event flyers. The minimalist design leaves plenty of space for your content while adding a subtle, themed border.
You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve. Change the colors to match your brand, replace the illustrations with your own graphics, or adjust the layout to fit your needs. Linearity Curve's user-friendly tools make these adjustments quick and easy. For an extra touch, use Linearity Move to animate your border design. Add engaging animations and transitions to make your content more dynamic and appealing.
With this template, you'll create a polished and professional border design that enhances your educational materials. It's perfect for both digital and print applications. Using Linearity Curve and Linearity Move, you can bring your creative ideas to life and produce a cohesive, visually appealing result that connects with your audience.
Industry
Education, Kids
Topics
Kids
Style
Illustrative, Happy, Geometric, Pastel
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!