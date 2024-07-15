Simple School Border Design Template

This border design template features a clean, educational theme with colorful icons in each corner, including a beaker, calculator, microscope, and book. The simple double-line border keeps the focus on the content while providing a neat frame. It's perfect for school assignments, classroom posters, or educational presentations.

You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve. Adjust the icon colors to match your branding, replace the icons with other educational tools, or modify the border style to fit your needs. Linearity Curve's intuitive tools make these changes quick and easy. You can also add animations using Linearity Move. Animate the icons or add transitions to make your content more engaging.

This template will help you create polished and professional educational materials. It's ideal for both digital and print use, ensuring a cohesive and visually appealing design. By using Linearity Curve and Linearity Move, you can produce a customized, animated border that enhances your educational content and captures your audience's attention.