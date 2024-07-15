Art Recognition Award Template

Design details
This template is a celebration of color, with playful shapes scattered around the edges, setting a fun and artistic tone. The name is front and center, ensuring the awardee is the highlight. It’s perfect for recognizing achievements in art classes, workshops, or school competitions where creativity is the guest of honor.
With Linearity Curve, the template can be easily tweaked. You can choose different colors for the shapes to match an event theme or the winning artwork. You can also change the font to something that reflects the art style being honored. And if you're presenting this digitally, Linearity Move lets you add motion to the shapes, making them dance on the screen as the name of the awardee is revealed.
This template isn’t just about giving out a certificate; it’s about giving an experience. It's a fun, engaging way to say 'well done' that reflects the creativity and effort of the recipient. They'll get a personalized piece of recognition that's as unique as their artistic expression.
Education
Layout templates, Print
Abstract, Illustrative, Geometric, Pattern
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!