Classic Completion Certificate Template

Design details
With a neat border and a calming shade of green, this template offers a blend of elegance and simplicity. It's laid out to spotlight the recipient's name in a large, readable serif font, flanked by spaces for the achievement details and signatures. It's the kind of design that fits various educational acknowledgments, from course completion to student awards.
With Linearity Curve, you can tweak this design to fit the occasion. Change the fonts, adjust the border design, or switch up the colors to match school or company branding. It's easy and intuitive. Want to add motion? Use Linearity Move to animate the text—have the name fade in or the border elements draw themselves around the page, adding a touch of animation that captures the viewer’s attention.
In the end, you'll have a customized certificate that feels unique to each recipient. It's not just a piece of paper—it's a record of achievement that carries personal significance and the weight of their hard work. That's something both you and they can feel good about.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Education
Topics
Layout templates, Print
Style
Simple, Minimalist, Pattern, Vintage
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!