Recognition Education Certificate Template

Design details
This certificate template blends a peach to purple gradient, setting a professional yet inviting tone. The central feature is a bold, readable font for the recipient's name, flanked by subtler details for the achievement and authorizing signatures. It’s designed to honor academic and professional milestones in a clean, modern style that’s focused on readability and elegance.
You can make this template your own with Linearity Curve. Change the color scheme to reflect institutional branding or add a personal touch with bespoke icons and seals. The layout is flexible; you can tweak text alignment, swap out fonts, or scale elements to fit your vision. With Linearity Move, animate the text or background to add a dynamic layer to the digital presentation or ceremony.
Use this template to create a polished, professional certificate that recipients will be proud to display. The end result? A personalized recognition that not only marks achievements but also feels exclusive to each awardee. It's practical, it looks great, and it gives your awards that extra touch of class they deserve.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Education
Topics
Layout templates, Print
Style
Minimalist, Gradient, Simple, Blur
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!