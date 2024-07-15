Minimalism Daily Planner Template

Design details
This daily planner template is all about clean lines and function. Its simple grey hues are perfect for keeping you focused. You can use it to organize your schedule, jot down tasks, and make notes—all in one place.
You can make this planner your own with Linearity Curve. Adjust the sections, change the size of your to-do list, or add more space for notes. Want to add a bit of life to your planning? With Linearity Move, you can animate check marks and set reminders that pop.
By personalizing this planner, you're setting yourself up for a smooth day. Imagine ticking off all your tasks and feeling sorted for tomorrow. With this planner, that's what you're going to get: days that are well-managed and goals met. It's not just about tracking tasks; it's about making each day count.
Published on:
Industry
Education
Topics
Layout templates, Print
Style
Simple, Geometric, Minimalist
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!