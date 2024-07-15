Weekly Organization Planner Template

Design details
This weekly planner template is all about keeping you organized without any fuss. With a clean layout for each day and specific spots for your to-do list and notes, it helps you track your tasks and appointments at a glance. The soft colors are easy on the eyes, and there’s plenty of room for all your plans.
With Linearity Curve, you can personalize this planner to fit your style. You can change up the colors, adjust the size of the sections, or swap out the font to make it feel more ‘you’. If you’re using Linearity Move, you could even add a bit of animation – imagine ticking off your to-do list with a satisfying swipe or highlighting your top priority for the day.
When you use this template, you’re setting yourself up for a more organized week. You’ll know what’s on your agenda, what your key tasks are, and have space to jot down all those quick thoughts that come to you throughout the day. It’s a simple, no-nonsense way to stay on top of things.
Published on:
Industry
Education
Topics
Layout templates, Print
Style
Simple, Calm, Minimalist
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!