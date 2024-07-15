Academic Schedule Class Planner Template

Design details
This class schedule template is a practical tool designed to help keep track of weekly educational activities. Its straightforward layout, with separate columns for each weekday, makes planning and visualization a breeze. The additional notes section at the bottom is perfect for jotting down important reminders or assignments.
To make this schedule your own, use Linearity Curve to adjust the font styles, color scheme, and layout to match your school's branding or your personal taste. For a dynamic touch, Linearity Move can bring elements to life—imagine checkboxes that tick or text that highlights during a presentation.
By customizing this schedule, you're equipping yourself with a planner that's more than just a series of time slots—it's a framework for a productive week. It's a canvas where you can paint a clear picture of your upcoming classes, deadlines, and priorities.
Education
Layout templates, Print
Simple, Pastel, Minimalist
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!