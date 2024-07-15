Cleaning Schedule Planner Template

Design details
This cleaning schedule planner with its soft purple accents offers a simple way to keep your week tidy. With a spot for each weekday, it's laid out for easy viewing at a glance, and there’s an extra section for those sporadic tasks. The design is clean, avoiding any fuss, making sure the focus stays on the tasks at hand.
Using Linearity Curve, you can change the colors to suit your style or even add icons for each chore to make it visually engaging. If you’re into sharing your tips and tricks, animate your planner with Linearity Move, making each chore pop as you check it off the list.
Finish the week with a sense of accomplishment, having a planner that's both a visual treat and a nifty organization tool. It's not just about a clean space; it's about crafting a rhythm that brings ease into your daily life. Use this planner to carve out that space, one task at a time.
Related
Industry
Education
Topics
Layout templates, Print
Style
Geometric, Minimalist, Simple, Pastel
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!