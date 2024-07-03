Educational Instagram Highlights Template

Design details
These Instagram Highlights covers are designed with a clean and minimalistic approach, utilizing a soothing palette of muted greens and soft beige tones. Each cover features a simple yet elegant crescent shape overlay, creating a sense of depth and continuity across the series. The sans-serif typography is clear and readable, making each category—About, Courses, Books, News, Events, Reviews—immediately identifiable. This set is tailored for educational accounts, from academic institutions to personal development influencers, who aim to categorize their content neatly and stylishly.
With Linearity Curve, the customization options are at your fingertips. You can match the color scheme to your institution's branding or play with the opacity and size of the crescent overlays to suit different background images. To add more personality, consider using Linearity Move to subtly animate the crescent shapes, giving a dynamic feel to your profile as users tap through your highlights.
By applying this template, you elevate your Instagram presence to match the professional and educational content you share. It's about providing a cohesive and intuitive experience for followers and visitors, guiding them through your curated educational journey with ease and sophistication.
Published on:
Industry
Education
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Flowy, Calm, Icon, Pastel
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity