Educational Instagram Highlights Template

These Instagram Highlights covers are designed with a clean and minimalistic approach, utilizing a soothing palette of muted greens and soft beige tones. Each cover features a simple yet elegant crescent shape overlay, creating a sense of depth and continuity across the series. The sans-serif typography is clear and readable, making each category—About, Courses, Books, News, Events, Reviews—immediately identifiable. This set is tailored for educational accounts, from academic institutions to personal development influencers, who aim to categorize their content neatly and stylishly.

With Linearity Curve, the customization options are at your fingertips. You can match the color scheme to your institution's branding or play with the opacity and size of the crescent overlays to suit different background images. To add more personality, consider using Linearity Move to subtly animate the crescent shapes, giving a dynamic feel to your profile as users tap through your highlights.

By applying this template, you elevate your Instagram presence to match the professional and educational content you share. It's about providing a cohesive and intuitive experience for followers and visitors, guiding them through your curated educational journey with ease and sophistication.