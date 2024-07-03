Wellness Highlights Icons Template

Design details
This series of Instagram Highlight icons marries functionality with aesthetic appeal to enhance any wellness brand's social media presence. The design boasts a soft, pastel color palette with calming shades of lavender, peach, and cream, invoking a sense of tranquility and care. Each icon is a simple yet expressive representation of its theme, from the nurturing apple in 'Nutrition' to the compassionate heart in 'About Us.' The rounded, geometric forms, paired with the friendly serif typography, create an inviting, modern look that’s perfect for businesses emphasizing health and personal well-being.
To infuse your brand's unique spirit, Linearity Curve's intuitive tools allow you to customize these icons. Modify the hues to reflect your palette, tweak the scalable vector graphics to better represent your services, and inject your brand's typeface to maintain consistency. With Linearity Move, animate these icons to pulse gently, adding a layer of engagement that invites followers to learn more about your wellness journey.
Adapting these icons to your brand will not just add cohesive charm to your profile but also guide visitors through your most valuable content with ease. It's an opportunity to connect and communicate your brand's core values at a glance. The end result is a profile that doesn't just inform but also inspires a commitment to well-being, creating a lasting impression with every tap.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Health (nutrition, fitness, sports, yoga)
Topics
Mental Health, Fitness, Yoga
Style
Illustrative, Nature, Colorful, Icon
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity