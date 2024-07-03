Wellness Icons Instagram Highlights Template

This Instagram Highlights template set is perfect for wellness brands looking for a clean and modern look. It features pastel colors for a calming effect and bold, line-drawn icons like an all-seeing eye and a heart with a health graph. These icons help users easily find and navigate through different categories on your page.

Customization is a breeze with Linearity Curve. Tailor each highlight to fit your brand by adjusting the color scheme or swapping out icons to better represent your content. With Linearity Move, these icons can do more than just sit pretty — animate them to pulse with life, inviting clicks with subtle movements that tease the rich content waiting behind each highlight.

Use this template to organize your Instagram content in a way that's not only visually appealing but also user-friendly. It turns your highlights into a neat, engaging guide, helping your followers quickly find what they're interested in. It's all about enhancing the user experience to ensure your audience gets the most out of your page.