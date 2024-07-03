Aesthetic Gothic Instagram Post Template

Design details
This Instagram story template is tailored for digital marketing agencies looking to stand out. The design features a bold blue background, which is synonymous with professionalism and trust, interspersed with abstract shapes that add a modern, creative edge. In the center, there's a placeholder for a snapshot—ideal for a quick glance at your work or team—paired with a clear call to action and contact information.
With Linearity Curve, you can personalize the template in a few clicks: swap in your own images, tweak the text to fit your message, and match the abstract shapes to your brand's style. To make your story even more engaging, use Linearity Move to animate the shapes or text, giving potential clients a dynamic preview of your digital prowess.
This template is not just a visual—it's a lead generator. It's perfect for showcasing your agency's edge in a competitive market and inviting potential clients to learn more about your services. With its attention-grabbing design and direct message, you're setting up your story for high engagement and conversion.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Small business
Topics
Beauty
Style
Geometric, Pastel, Vintage, Typography, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity