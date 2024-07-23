Announcement Grid Layout Instagram Post

Design details
This Instagram Post template is perfect for making announcements and sharing promotions. It features a light gray background with a grid pattern, and a central wavy shape in a darker gray. The text area includes a date and space for your message in bold, clear typography.
With Linearity Curve, you can easily update this template by changing the text to fit your specific announcement or promotion. Adjust the colors and fonts to match your brand's style. Replace the wavy shape with your own design elements if desired. Using Linearity Move, animate the text and design elements to create engaging transitions and effects.
Customizing and animating this template will help you create a professional Instagram Post that stands out. The simple, modern design makes your message clear and impactful, helping you connect with your audience and increase engagement.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Layout Templates
Topics
Layout templates
Style
White, Black, Abstract, Pattern
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!