Architecture Instagram Post Template

Design details
Evoke a sense of timeless inspiration with our gothic-arch Instagram post template. A black and white image serves as the backdrop, featuring a modern architectural interpretation of a gothic arch, with a winding staircase that invites the viewer to ascend. The design is a study in contrasts, with the stark modernity of the architecture framed by the classic curves and points of the gothic silhouette. The phrase 'Better things come to those who step out of their comfort zone' overlays the image, reinforcing the message of progress and courage.
Tailor this template with Linearity Curve to resonate with your brand's message. You can adapt the typography to match your visual identity, replace the background to reflect a different aspect of your narrative, or adjust the arch's silhouette to frame your bespoke message. If animation is your next step, Linearity Move allows you to animate the text to emphasize the journey of stepping out, or subtly shift the shadows to mirror the dynamic nature of change.
This template isn't just a post, it's a storytelling device that encourages growth and bravery. It's designed for brands and individuals who aim to motivate and lead by example. The final image you craft will be more than a visual. It will be a call to action for your followers to embrace change and the boundless opportunities that come with it.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity