Artistic Modern Instagram Post Layout

Design details
This Instagram Post template features a simple, modern design with a light gray background and bold black text. The central element is a large arch shape, perfect for highlighting your message. Decorative starburst graphics add a touch of creativity and draw attention to your content.
Using Linearity Curve, you can easily customize this template by updating the text to reflect your message. Adjust the colors and fonts to match your brand's style, and replace the placeholder text with your own. With Linearity Move, animate the text and starburst graphics to create engaging visual effects that will capture your audience's attention.
By customizing and animating this template, you'll create a professional Instagram Post that stands out. The clean design ensures your message is clear and impactful, helping you connect with your audience and boost your social media presence.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Layout Templates
Topics
Layout templates
Style
White, Black, Geometric
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!