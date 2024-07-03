Breaking News Instagram Post Template

This Instagram post template is a sizzling design that commands attention for any breaking news or live event. Set against a pink gradient background, the template features bold, uppercase lettering in 'HOT NEWS,' paired with a striking image of a person holding a flaming newspaper. It's framed by a thin black border that adds a touch of sleekness, with additional text space to introduce the subject, 'Bob Smith Now Live,' accompanied by a teaser and a call-to-action for a link in bio.

To customize this template in Linearity Curve, you can light up your news feed by swapping in your imagery, adjusting the text to announce your latest scoop, and modifying the color scheme to match your branding. Use Linearity Move to add flames that flicker or text that pulsates, ensuring your audience feels the urgency and importance of your content.

Using this template, you'll ignite your followers' curiosity and drive traffic to your latest content. It’s designed to make your announcements unmissable and your profile the go-to for hot-off-the-press content. Turn your posts into a beacon for the latest and greatest, and watch as engagement heats up.