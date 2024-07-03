Cosmic Frame Instagram Post Template

Design details
Presenting a playful yet sophisticated Instagram post template that frames moments with a galactic twist. At its core is a central portrait, enveloped by a whimsical orbit of pastel-hued planets and cosmic shapes, set against a calming mauve backdrop. This template is perfect for personal bloggers, creative professionals, or anyone looking to add a touch of whimsy to their feed.
With Linearity Curve, you have the power to personalize this celestial design. Adjust the color palette to match your mood, swap in your photo, or play with the arrangement of the graphic elements to mirror your unique style. Take it a step further with Linearity Move, adding a gentle rotation to the planets or a subtle zoom to give your post an animated life of its own.
Employing this template allows you to not just share a picture, but to tell a story. Whether you're announcing an achievement, sharing a special moment, or just brightening your followers' day, this design is your ally in creating memorable content that connects and captivates.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity