Creative Art Instagram Post Template

This Instagram post template features a playful interplay of a pastel purple backdrop and a creamy, abstract shape, highlighted by a vibrant yellow flower. Its design is clean and modern, with a hand-drawn touch that suggests creativity and approachability. It’s designed for those wanting to share a message that’s both artistic and straightforward.

Using Linearity Curve, you can tailor this template to fit your project or brand. Change the flower to your theme color, tweak the background, or add your unique text. If you're up for adding motion, Linearity Move lets you animate elements like the flower blooming or the text being written across the screen, adding an engaging layer to your visual story.

By customizing this template, you create a connection with your audience. It's more than just making a post look good, it's about crafting a visual that speaks to your followers and reflects your brand's creative spirit. This template is a starting point for sharing content that resonates and leaves a lasting impression on your community.

Industry

Events

Topics

Mental Health, Fitness, Beauty

Style

Geometric, Colorful, Illustrative, Happy, Simple

How to download Linearity Curve Templates

  • Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
  • Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
  • With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
  • No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.

How to use Linearity Curve Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity

