Culinary Discount Instagram Post Template

Design details
Use this Instagram post template to showcase your latest culinary creations or special deals. With a central image of a hand pouring syrup on pancakes, it’s clear and appetizing, designed to attract anyone who loves a good meal. The template uses a peach and cream color palette, creating a warm, inviting feel. It’s great for restaurants, cafes, or food influencers who want to share their delicious dishes or discounts with followers.
Tailor this template to your taste with Linearity Curve. You can insert a photo of your dish, update the colors to suit your style, or change the text to highlight your special offer. If you're looking to add some action, use Linearity Move to animate elements like the syrup pour, making your post even more enticing.
Putting this template to use, you’re not just sharing a photo, you’re inviting your followers to experience what you offer. It's an effective way to turn viewers into visitors, teasing their taste buds and drawing them into your dining experience. A well-crafted post can make your audience feel like they can almost taste the flavors, encouraging them to come in and enjoy the real thing.kes into reservations.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Restaurant
Style
Minimalist, Vintage, Illustrative, Black Friday, Sale
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity