Custom Branding Layout Instagram Post

Design details
This Instagram Post template is perfect for sharing your brand message. It features a simple, modern design with a white semicircle overlaying a light gray background. The main text area at the top is ideal for your brand name in bold, followed by a brief message in a clean, readable font.
Using Linearity Curve, you can easily customize this template by changing the text to match your brand’s name and message. Adjust the colors and fonts to fit your brand’s style. You can also tweak the shapes and design elements to add a personal touch. With Linearity Move, animate the text and shapes to create engaging transitions and effects.
Customizing and animating this template will help you create a professional Instagram Post that highlights your brand effectively. The minimalist design ensures your message is clear and impactful, helping you connect with your audience and enhance your social media presence.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Layout Templates
Topics
Layout templates
Style
White, Black, Minimalist, Simple
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!