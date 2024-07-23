Custom Clean Instagram Post Pack

Design details
This Instagram Post template set is designed for modern and minimalist brand communication. It features light gray backgrounds with simple black lines and abstract shapes. Each layout offers space for your brand name, a message, and additional text, ensuring a cohesive look across your posts.
With Linearity Curve, you can easily customize these templates by changing the text to reflect your brand’s message and adjusting the colors to match your brand’s identity. Replace the placeholder text and images with your own content to make each post unique. Using Linearity Move, animate the text and shapes to add engaging transitions and effects.
Customizing and animating these templates will help you create a professional Instagram presence. The clean design ensures your message is clear and impactful, helping you connect with your audience and enhance your brand's visibility on social media.
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!