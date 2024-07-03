Discount Fashion Instagram Post Template

Design details
This Instagram post template is a magnet for the deal-savvy shopper, featuring a fashion-forward subject against a backdrop saturated with the word 'SALE' in a captivating, repetitive pattern. The contrasting colors—a blend of cool blues and a pop of yellow—highlight the 'UP TO 45%' offer, creating a sense of urgency that's hard to ignore.
For the creatives using Linearity Curve, the possibilities are endless. Replace the model with your own product to match the energy of your brand, or tweak the color palette to align with seasonal trends. If you're aiming to make an impact that moves, Linearity Move adds animation to your message, such as the SALE text flashing to mimic the buzz of a busy shopping day or the offer pulsating to draw eyes straight to the discount.
This template is more than just an ad—it's a call to action that can be tailored to echo the voice of your brand. When you deploy this design, you're not only showcasing a product, you're creating a conversation starter that drives traffic and conversion. It’s the perfect blend of style and salesmanship, tailored to turn heads and open wallets.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity