Discount Promo Time Instagram Post Template

Design details
This Instagram Post template is perfect for promoting discounts and special offers. It features a simple, clean design with a light gray background and clear black text. The main section highlights a discount percentage and an encouraging message. A faded background text adds depth, while a small circular image at the bottom right can be personalized with a brand photo or relevant image.
Using Linearity Curve, you can easily customize this template by updating the discount details and message. Replace the placeholder image with one that fits your brand or promotion. Adjust the colors and fonts to align with your brand's style for a consistent look. With Linearity Move, animate the text and image transitions to create engaging effects that draw attention.
Customizing and animating this template will help you create a compelling Instagram Post that effectively showcases your discounts. The straightforward design ensures your message is clear and appealing, helping you connect with your audience and increase engagement.
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Mental Health, Beauty
Style
Calm, Simple
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!