Discount Promotion Instagram Post Template

This Instagram post template is a minimalist marketer's dream, blending an understated color palette with bold typographic elements to create an immediate visual impact. The soft beige background sets a calm stage for the eye-catching '50%' in a serif font, which, along with the phrase 'Enter promo code 'saleday'', pops out against a cloud-like, abstract shape. It's designed to capture attention quickly, the essence of effective online promotions.
Customization is a breeze with Linearity Curve. Tailor the font size or style to align with your brand's voice, change the background color to match your seasonal campaign palette, or tweak the abstract shape to reflect your brand's logo. With Linearity Move, add a subtle animation to the promo code reveal or create a pulsing effect around the discount percentage to draw the eye and encourage engagement.
Leverage this post to create a compelling call-to-action that feels like a seamless part of your audience's Instagram feed. When they use this template, they're not just sharing a promotion. They're integrating an elegant, refined aesthetic into their marketing strategy that's designed to convert followers into customers with just a glance.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity