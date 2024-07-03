Dynamic Sale Instagram Post Template

Design details
This Instagram post template packs a punch with its energetic design, featuring a repeated 'SALE' motif around a central image of trendy sneakers. It's a high-contrast, eye-catching layout that's perfect for retail promotions and flash sales.
With Linearity Curve, change the central image to showcase your product, tweak the text for your sale's specifics, and adjust the color scheme to match your branding. If you're looking to create movement, Linearity Move can animate the text to further grab attention.
This template is your ticket to creating an irresistible call-to-action that stands out in the feed. It's designed to convert followers into customers with its bold visuals and direct message.
Industry
Fashion, Marketing, Small business
Topics
Ad banners, Product Review
Style
Black, Photographic, Typography, Geometric, Pattern
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity