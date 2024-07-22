Editorial Grid Instagram Post Template

Design details
This Instagram Post template features a minimalist design with a light gray background and bold black text. The layout includes a large area for an image, a prominent space for your main message, and a section for additional details, making it perfect for clear and professional brand communication.
Using Linearity Curve, you can easily customize this template by updating the text to reflect your brand’s message and adjusting the colors to match your brand’s style. Replace the placeholder image with your own to personalize the post. With Linearity Move, you can animate the text and image transitions to create engaging effects.
Customizing and animating this template will help you create a professional Instagram Post that effectively conveys your brand’s message. The clean design ensures your content is clear and impactful, helping you connect with your audience and enhance your social media presence.
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!