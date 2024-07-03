Event Announcement Instagram Post Template

Design details
This Instagram post template features a vibrant blend of a muted forest green backdrop paired with a lively portrait encased in a pink oval frame. Accentuated by neon green starbursts and a bold date highlight, it's a contemporary take on event announcements. Designed for instant impact, it's ideal for promoting webinars, workshops, or any event where the speaker is the star.
Bring this template to life with Linearity Curve by inserting your event's specifics. Change the background to match your brand's color scheme, or upload a new image to the central frame to feature your guest speaker. With Linearity Move, animate the starbursts to twinkle or have the date bubble pop up, making your post not just seen but felt.
Using this template, you're set to craft a compelling announcement that cuts through the noise of the Instagram feed. It's a strategic asset in your visual marketing toolkit, ensuring your event gets the spotlight it deserves and drawing your audience in with its dynamic potential.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Events
Topics
Entertainment, Ad banners
Style
Nature, Photographic, Geometric, Simple
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity