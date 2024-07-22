Event Promotion Layout Instagram Post

Design details
This Instagram Post template features a sleek, grayscale design with bold text elements and playful asterisks. The central area includes a large oval placeholder for your image or graphic, surrounded by customizable text fields for your brand name, message, and date. The overall style is modern and minimal, perfect for drawing attention to key details.
You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve by editing the text and replacing the placeholder with your desired image. Adjust the colors to fit your brand's palette, ensuring consistency across your social media presence. For added engagement, use Linearity Move to animate the text and graphics, making your post stand out in the Instagram feed.
Ideal for event announcements, promotions, or new product launches, this template helps you communicate your message clearly and attractively. Customize and animate it to create an eye-catching post that resonates with your audience and enhances your brand's online visibility.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Layout Templates
Topics
Layout templates
Style
White, Black, Vintage
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!