Fashion Accessory Instagram Post Template

This Instagram Post template makes a bold statement with its striking monochrome portrait offset by vivid yellow abstract shapes. The high-contrast black and white photo draws the eye, while the yellow elements add energy and focus to the design. It's crafted for promotions, where the sharp visuals are balanced with space for a catchy headline to deliver a message that sticks.
You can make this template your own with Linearity Curve. Change the photo to feature your product, play with the color scheme, or adjust the placement of the text to suit your brand's voice. If you're looking to add movement, Linearity Move can animate the yellow shapes, making them swirl around your product or pulse behind your text to grab even more attention on busy social feeds.
Using this template, you're set to create posts that cut through the noise. It's a tool that can elevate your brand's presence with its modern style and dynamic potential. Whether you're announcing a new product or running a flash sale, this design ensures your message isn't just seen — it's remembered.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity