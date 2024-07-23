Fashion Collection Discount Instagram Post

Design details
This Instagram Post template is ideal for promoting discounts on fashion items. It features a clean white background with black text, creating a modern and elegant look. The main image highlights a stylish handbag, with a 20% discount prominently displayed. There is a space to include a promotional code, encouraging customer engagement. Additional text sections highlight the new bags collection and the relevant seasons.
With Linearity Curve, you can easily customize this template by updating the text to reflect your current promotions. Change the discount details, promotional code, and collection information to suit your needs. Replace the placeholder image with your product to make the post uniquely yours. Using Linearity Move, animate the text and image transitions to add dynamic effects that draw attention.
Customizing and animating this template will help you create an effective Instagram Post that promotes your fashion discounts. The simple design ensures your message is clear and impactful, helping you connect with your audience and increase sales.
Published on:
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Mental Health, Beauty
Style
Calm, Simple
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!