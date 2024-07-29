Free Gift Instagram Post

Design details
This Instagram Post template features a simple, elegant design with a light background. The main elements include a rounded image placeholder at the top, a bold text message offering a free gift to the first buyer, and a note about the promotion’s end date at the bottom. This design is perfect for highlighting special offers and promotions.
Customizing this template with Linearity Curve is easy. Replace the placeholder image with your own product photo and adjust the text to fit your promotional message. Modify the fonts and colors to match your brand’s identity. With Linearity Move, you can animate the text and image to create a more dynamic and engaging post.
This template helps you create a professional Instagram Post that clearly communicates your promotional offers. It's designed for quick and easy customization, allowing you to produce polished content efficiently. Use this template to ensure your promotions stand out and capture your audience’s attention.
Published on:
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Mental Health, Beauty
Style
Calm, Simple, Pastel
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!